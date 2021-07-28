Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,622 Shares of Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Vishay Precision Group by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.52. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $480.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $70.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.41 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 10,000 shares of Vishay Precision Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.16 per share, with a total value of $341,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,115.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

