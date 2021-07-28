Citadel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I (NYSE:PIAI) by 175.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,501 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prime Impact Acquisition I were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIG Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 96.2% during the first quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 1,205,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,731,000 after buying an additional 591,101 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I by 127.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 121,294 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $601,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Prime Impact Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PIAI opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. Prime Impact Acquisition I has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76.

Prime Impact Acquisition I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Jose, California.

