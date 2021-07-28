Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.31 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) by 70.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135,236 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYEM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 7,543 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 169,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 32,678 shares during the period.

Shares of HYEM stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.80. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $24.05.

