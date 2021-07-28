Citadel Advisors LLC Has $1.39 Million Holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF (BATS:IEDI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

iShares Evolved U.S. Discretionary Spending ETF stock opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17.

