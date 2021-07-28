Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 30,241,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357,177 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,515,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 224,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,556,000 after purchasing an additional 21,458 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 37,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,923,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $77.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.207 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.