Citigroup Inc. Invests $47,000 in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY)

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AFTY stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.