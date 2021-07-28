Citigroup Inc. Invests $47,000 in Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF (NYSEARCA:AFTY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AFTY stock opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. Pacer CSOP FTSE China A50 ETF has a twelve month low of $18.34 and a twelve month high of $27.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.07.

