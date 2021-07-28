Citigroup Inc. Sells 1,671 Shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Boston Omaha were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BOMN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 1st quarter worth $167,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,087 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Boston Omaha during the 4th quarter worth $241,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Omaha by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Omaha alerts:

BOMN stock opened at $32.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.33 and a quick ratio of 13.33. The company has a market cap of $960.63 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.42. Boston Omaha Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.09.

Boston Omaha (NASDAQ:BOMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter. Boston Omaha had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 230.61%.

About Boston Omaha

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company provides high-speed internet service to approximately 7,000 subscribers in communities in southern Arizona; and 10,000 subscribers in Salt Lake City, Park City, Ogden, Provo, and surrounding communities.

Read More: Diversification

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Omaha Co. (NASDAQ:BOMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Omaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Omaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.