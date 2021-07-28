Citigroup Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EVVTY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS EVVTY opened at $183.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.34. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.86 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76.

Evolution AB (publ) develops, produces, markets, and licenses live casino solutions to gaming operators primarily in Europe and the United States. The company runs the game from a casino table, which is streamed in real time and end users make betting decisions on their devices, such as desktops, smartphones, tablets, etc.

