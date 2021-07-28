Citigroup Trims Celanese (NYSE:CE) Target Price to $182.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $186.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Celanese from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

NYSE:CE opened at $154.10 on Monday. Celanese has a one year low of $92.44 and a one year high of $171.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.33.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.49 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 36.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Celanese by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 121,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Celanese by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 356,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,319,000 after buying an additional 128,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

