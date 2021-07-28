CL King Initiates Coverage on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

CL King started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on DNUT. Citigroup started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.65.

Krispy Kreme stock opened at 16.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69.

In other Krispy Kreme news, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 294,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 16.02 per share, for a total transaction of 4,711,770.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 5,882,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 16.02 per share, with a total value of 94,235,295.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

