CL King Initiates Coverage on Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

CL King started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.71 price target on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on DNUT. Citigroup started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.71 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Krispy Kreme has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 20.65.
Krispy Kreme stock opened at 16.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Krispy Kreme has a 1-year low of 15.50 and a 1-year high of 21.69.
Krispy Kreme Company Profile
Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.
See Also: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.