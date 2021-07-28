Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 477,941 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 3,296,599 shares.The stock last traded at $24.21 and had previously closed at $24.21.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLVT. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley upped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Clarivate in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Get Clarivate alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of -186.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $428.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.66 million. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 5.49% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clarivate news, Director Richard Roedel bought 19,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.07 per share, for a total transaction of $500,361.51. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,683.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,795,021 shares in the company, valued at $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454 in the last quarter. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clarivate Company Profile (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.