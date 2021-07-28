Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,221 Shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Innovator IBD 50 ETF worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 249,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,926,000 after buying an additional 41,939 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,582,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,117,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 8,670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FFTY traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,322. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $35.22 and a 12-month high of $49.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.66.

