Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,064 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 476.5% in the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,792. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $34.94.

