Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a decline of 80.3% from the June 30th total of 196,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 105,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

GLV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,988. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.67 and a 1-year high of $12.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.17%.

In other Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund news, insider Clough Capital Partners, L.P. bought 5,000 shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $59,450.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,567. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders have purchased a total of 6,150 shares of company stock worth $73,143 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,523 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 41,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

