CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Shares Up 2.3%

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS)’s share price shot up 2.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.06 and last traded at $3.96. 244,693 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,860,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLPS. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CLPS Incorporation in the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology, consulting, and solutions services to institutions operating in banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Hong Kong SAR. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

