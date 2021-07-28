CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) will announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 21.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CNB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other CNB Financial news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNB Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in CNB Financial by 12.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in CNB Financial in the first quarter valued at $214,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth about $548,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CNB Financial during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCNE stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.05. 260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.56. CNB Financial has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $26.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. CNB Financial’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

