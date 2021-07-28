Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Shares of CCB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,283. The company has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

