Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Jul 28th, 2021

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 13.33%.

Shares of CCB traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.15. 122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,283. The company has a market capitalization of $349.57 million, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.29. Coastal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $11.58 and a fifty-two week high of $33.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.81.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCB. Stephens began coverage on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Coastal Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Coastal Financial Company Profile

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including checking accounts, demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Earnings History for Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB)

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.