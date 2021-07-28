Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing novel antiviral therapeutics that target the replication machinery of hepatitis viruses, influenza viruses, and noroviruses. Cocrystal employs unique structure-based technologies and Nobel Prize winning expertise to create first- and best-in-class antiviral drugs. CC-31244 is a Phase 2a ready broad-spectrum novel non-nucleoside replication inhibitor of HepC. Phase 1b studies in HepC infected patients showed the largest reduction in viral load of any non-nucleoside inhibitor tested to date. The next step for CC-31244 is clinical trials as part of a cocktail for ultra-short therapy of 2 to 6 weeks. The lead candidate for influenza has advanced to IND-enabling studies. It is effective in animal models against both the pandemic and seasonal strains of influenza. In addition, the Company has a pipeline of promising early preclinical programs. Two private investors own approximately 48% of the Company. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on COCP. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Cocrystal Pharma from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Noble Financial began coverage on Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COCP opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. Cocrystal Pharma has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20.

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 479.05%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond F. Schinazi sold 575,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $1,696,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,674,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,641,132. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $1,505,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 7.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,254,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,914,000 after acquiring an additional 304,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 164.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 85,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Cocrystal Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter worth $64,000. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.

