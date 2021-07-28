Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 96.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 487,276 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 130,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.9% during the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 52,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 131,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 36.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CEO Dennis M. Lanfear sold 31,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $421,092.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 493,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,578.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $12.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $965.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 1.08. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). The business had revenue of $83.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Coherus BioSciences had a negative net margin of 17.23% and a negative return on equity of 34.76%. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet cut Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.