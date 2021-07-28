Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.60 Per Share

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON CHRT opened at GBX 535.28 ($6.99) on Wednesday. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 690.93 ($9.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 586.62.
Cohort Company Profile
