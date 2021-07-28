Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) Increases Dividend to GBX 7.60 Per Share

Cohort plc (LON:CHRT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cohort’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON CHRT opened at GBX 535.28 ($6.99) on Wednesday. Cohort has a 12 month low of GBX 481 ($6.28) and a 12 month high of GBX 690.93 ($9.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £219.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 586.62.

Cohort Company Profile

Cohort plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services in defense and security markets in the United Kingdom, Portugal, North and South America, and other European countries. The company offers electro-optical and electro-mechanical systems, such as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance, as well as combat systems; communications systems; integrated command, control, and communications systems for warships and submarines; tactical radio, vehicle intercoms, field communications, and networking software and equipment; and electronic warfare operational support, managed, secure communications, cyber security, and training support services.

