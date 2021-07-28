Colony Group LLC Acquires 5,904 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 55,367 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $6,635,000 after buying an additional 6,741 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 280,214 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 20,359 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,220,529 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $146,268,000 after buying an additional 18,803 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,762 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,374 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $119.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $212.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.90. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $98.67 and a 52 week high of $128.54.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,167,981.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

