Colony Group LLC Boosts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Colony Group LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 11.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,750.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

ZBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.09.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $162.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.15 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.