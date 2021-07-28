Colony Group LLC Grows Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FR opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.76.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.70%.

FR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

