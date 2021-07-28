Colony Group LLC Has $3.22 Million Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sysco by 214.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 332,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,669,000 after buying an additional 226,450 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 80,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.38.

In other news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 357,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $29,017,234.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,427.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. Company insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $74.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.09. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $86.73. The company has a market capitalization of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of -147.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 93.53%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

