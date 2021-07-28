Colony Group LLC Has $72.58 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Colony Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 594,167 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 12,053 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.5% of Colony Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $72,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $22,236,319,000. H&H International Investment LLC raised its stake in Apple by 25.6% during the first quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 358,827.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 6,044,331 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $738,315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,042,647 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 6,118,670 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $747,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Apple to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $145.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.25 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.48 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.83%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

