Colony Group LLC Purchases 6,453 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,453 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on BABA. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (down previously from $285.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.90.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $191.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.03. The stock has a market cap of $518.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $179.67 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. The business had revenue of $187.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.