Colony Group LLC Sells 1,346 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Colony Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $3,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 53.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 58.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 126.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 562.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPAM Systems stock opened at $555.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $510.23. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $561.46. The company has a market capitalization of $31.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, VP Gary C. Abrahams sold 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at $816,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at $4,013,457.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,198 shares of company stock worth $35,731,236. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. VTB Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

