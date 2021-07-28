Columbia Asset Management Acquires 546 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,357 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Target were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,768,116 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,678,800,000 after buying an additional 1,633,495 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Target by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after acquiring an additional 509,194 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,551,203,000 after acquiring an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,007,373,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1,562.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Barclays lifted their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Target from $211.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Target from $215.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.47.

Shares of Target stock traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $256.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $127.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $239.27. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $121.82 and a 52 week high of $262.38.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.13 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 45.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,199.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 1,950 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $443,742.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,841.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,032,015. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

