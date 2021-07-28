Columbia Asset Management Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Columbia Asset Management increased its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,787 shares during the quarter. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of F. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,655 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,351 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,399,476 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $223,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,958,893 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of F traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,201,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

