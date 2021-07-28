Columbia Asset Management Buys 920 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Columbia Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,947 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 2.5% of Columbia Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $14,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank raised its position in The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Home Depot by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $325.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,204,128. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $316.50. The firm has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.89.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

