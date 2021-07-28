Columbia Asset Management Decreases Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Columbia Asset Management lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 155.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Lam Research from $575.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Lam Research from $625.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $682.86.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total transaction of $323,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total value of $3,171,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LRCX traded up $12.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $634.80. The company had a trading volume of 28,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,064. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $631.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.26. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

