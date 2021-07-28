Columbia Asset Management Has $2.40 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 780.0% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $225.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,333. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $228.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $182.54 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.47.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.