Columbia Asset Management Has $3.70 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Columbia Asset Management cut its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the first quarter worth $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.05, for a total value of $2,318,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 10,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.00, for a total value of $3,357,995.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,292,212. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,263,470 shares of company stock worth $754,995,123 in the last three months. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded up $5.01 on Wednesday, reaching $372.82. The stock had a trading volume of 692,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614,453. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $229.00 and a 1-year high of $375.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Facebook from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.83.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

