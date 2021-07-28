Columbia Asset Management Increases Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Columbia Asset Management raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 112,790 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 124,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tudor Pickering began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.08.

Shares of F traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $13.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,337,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,201,117. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.50. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $16.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $33.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.72 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 60,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,776,994.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $219,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,414 shares of company stock worth $1,745,775 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.