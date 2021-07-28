Columbia Asset Management Sells 1,100 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Columbia Asset Management lessened its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,157 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of eBay by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,415,663 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $221,887,000 after acquiring an additional 549,829 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of eBay by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 10,122 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of eBay by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,601 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $155,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,567 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of eBay by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,508 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.95. The company had a trading volume of 201,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,524,639. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $45.36 and a one year high of $73.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.47.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. eBay had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 71.14%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.43.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

Further Reading: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.