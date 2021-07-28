Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.40 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $5.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.37. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist decreased their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.97.

NYSE:CMA opened at $67.63 on Monday. Comerica has a 12 month low of $35.76 and a 12 month high of $79.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after purchasing an additional 673,248 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Comerica by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 72,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Comerica by 1,863.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,795,000 after buying an additional 63,434 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Comerica by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 19.6% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 473,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,934,000 after buying an additional 77,493 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Harry Weber sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 over the last three months. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Comerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 27th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

