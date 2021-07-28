Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.86.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of CVLT opened at $74.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -110.22, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a fifty-two week low of $38.90 and a fifty-two week high of $83.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.04.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,123 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,442.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $365,041.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,000 shares of company stock worth $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,060 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 19.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 13.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 167,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after buying an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. 93.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

