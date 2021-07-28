Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Announces Earnings Results

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

NASDAQ CVLT traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,342. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -110.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $83.41.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Summit Insights increased their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 8,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $659,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,645.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO James J. Whalen sold 1,300 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $97,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,442.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,758,884. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

