Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) Given a €141.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ML. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €139.00 ($163.53) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €149.25 ($175.59).

Get Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions alerts:

ML opened at €135.50 ($159.41) on Tuesday. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a twelve month low of €106.95 ($125.82) and a twelve month high of €130.85 ($153.94). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €131.87.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.