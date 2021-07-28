Comparing Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) & Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK)

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) and Check-Cap (NASDAQ:CHEK) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Butterfly Network and Check-Cap’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butterfly Network $46.25 million 45.12 -$132.21 million ($27.90) -0.39 Check-Cap N/A N/A -$13.85 million ($0.08) -13.75

Check-Cap has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Butterfly Network. Check-Cap is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Butterfly Network, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Butterfly Network and Check-Cap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butterfly Network N/A -4,677.16% -57.95% Check-Cap N/A -114.33% -98.40%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.2% of Butterfly Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Check-Cap shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Butterfly Network and Check-Cap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butterfly Network 0 0 1 0 3.00 Check-Cap 0 1 1 0 2.50

Butterfly Network currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.32%. Check-Cap has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 172.73%. Given Check-Cap’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Check-Cap is more favorable than Butterfly Network.

Summary

Butterfly Network beats Check-Cap on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet. The company serves healthcare practitioners. Butterfly Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Guilford, Connecticut.

Check-Cap Company Profile

Check-Cap Ltd., a clinical stage medical diagnostics company, engages in the development of a capsule-based system that utilizes low-dose X-rays to scan the inner lining of the colon for precancerous polyps, and other structural abnormalities in Israel. Its C-Scan system consists of C-Scan Cap, an X-ray scanning capsule, which is designed to measure, collect, and transmit structural information; C-Scan Track, a disposable system attached to the patient's back via biocompatible adhesive skin patches; and C-Scan View software, a client/server-based application that enables procedure data download from the C-Scan Track, data analysis and report generation. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Isfiya, Israel.

