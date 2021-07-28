Comparing IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of IPG Photonics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Rambus and IPG Photonics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -15.35% 3.87% 2.84% IPG Photonics 14.75% 9.69% 8.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Rambus and IPG Photonics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 1 4 0 2.80 IPG Photonics 0 3 5 0 2.63

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $23.20, indicating a potential upside of 1.51%. IPG Photonics has a consensus target price of $224.78, indicating a potential upside of 11.65%. Given IPG Photonics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe IPG Photonics is more favorable than Rambus.

Risk and Volatility

Rambus has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IPG Photonics has a beta of 1.36, meaning that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rambus and IPG Photonics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $242.75 million 10.59 -$40.47 million $1.03 22.18 IPG Photonics $1.20 billion 8.98 $159.57 million $3.81 52.84

IPG Photonics has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IPG Photonics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

IPG Photonics beats Rambus on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories. It also provides erbium-doped fiber and Raman amplifiers, and integrated communications systems, which are deployed in broadband networks; and ytterbium and thulium specialty fiber amplifiers and broadband light sources. In addition, the company offers integrated laser systems; 2D compact flat sheet cutter systems and multi-axis systems; welding seam stepper and picker, a fiber laser welding tool; and specialized fiber laser systems for material processing applications; and optical transceiver and transponder modules for interconnecting electronic equipment, including Ethernet switches, IP routers and SONET/SDH optical transport modules within telecommunications, cable multi-system operator, and data center networking applications. Its lasers and amplifiers are also used in materials processing, communications, and medical and advanced applications. The company markets its products to original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and end users through direct sales force, as well as through agreements with independent sales representatives and distributors. IPG Photonics Corporation was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, Massachusetts.

