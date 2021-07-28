Comparing Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) & BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Solera National Bancorp and BOK Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Solera National Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A BOK Financial 0 6 1 0 2.14

BOK Financial has a consensus price target of $86.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.70%. Given BOK Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Solera National Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.7% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of Solera National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 56.4% of BOK Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Solera National Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.48, indicating that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and BOK Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Solera National Bancorp $27.38 million 1.86 $5.93 million N/A N/A BOK Financial $2.11 billion 2.70 $435.03 million $6.19 13.27

BOK Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Solera National Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Solera National Bancorp and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Solera National Bancorp 43.66% N/A N/A BOK Financial 31.13% 11.80% 1.33%

Summary

BOK Financial beats Solera National Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Solera National Bancorp Company Profile

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposits; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing. It also provides online banking, account analysis, combined account analysis, commercial sweep, remote deposit, ACH origination, payroll direct deposit, merchant, fraud, business debit card, and cash management services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customers risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services; lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network; and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

