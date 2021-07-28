Comparing TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT)

TrueBlue (NYSE:TBI) and Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.3% of TrueBlue shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.1% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of TrueBlue shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Volt Information Sciences shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TrueBlue and Volt Information Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueBlue 0 2 3 0 2.60 Volt Information Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

TrueBlue currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.44%. Volt Information Sciences has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 12.87%. Given Volt Information Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Volt Information Sciences is more favorable than TrueBlue.

Profitability

This table compares TrueBlue and Volt Information Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueBlue 0.86% 5.68% 2.59% Volt Information Sciences -2.14% 4.79% 0.61%

Risk and Volatility

TrueBlue has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Volt Information Sciences has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its stock price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TrueBlue and Volt Information Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueBlue $1.85 billion 0.52 -$141.84 million $0.43 63.26 Volt Information Sciences $822.05 million 0.12 -$33.59 million ($0.65) -6.82

Volt Information Sciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TrueBlue. Volt Information Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TrueBlue, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TrueBlue beats Volt Information Sciences on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized workforce solutions in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of contingent staffing solutions for blue-collar, on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, energy, retail, hospitality, general labor, and other industries. The PeopleManagement segment provides contingent labor and outsourced industrial workforce solutions. It offers on-site management and recruitment for the contingent industrial workforce of manufacturing, warehouse, and distribution facilities; and recruitment and management of contingent and dedicated commercial drivers to the transportation and distribution industries under the Staff Management, SIMOS Insourcing Solutions, and Centerline Drivers brands. The PeopleScout segment offers permanent employee recruitment process outsourcing services; and manages clients' contingent labor programs comprising vendor selection, performance management, compliance monitoring, and risk management. The company was formerly known as Labor Ready, Inc. and changed its name to TrueBlue, Inc. in December 2007. TrueBlue, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

About Volt Information Sciences

Volt Information Sciences, Inc. provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions. The company also offers call center and payroll services; recruitment process outsourcing; and customized talent and supplier management solutions, as well as act as a subcontractor or associate vendor to other national providers in their MSPs. It serves multinational, national, and local customers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, banking and finance, consumer electronics, information technology, insurance, life science, manufacturing, media and entertainment, pharmaceutical, software, telecommunication, transportation, and utilities. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Orange, California.

