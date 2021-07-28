COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Shares Down 2.8%

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares were down 2.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.70 and last traded at $35.93. Approximately 12,515 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 430,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.97.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMPS shares. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.14. On average, analysts anticipate that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,584,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of COMPASS Pathways in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 13.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

