CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Given a €88.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) has been given a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Baader Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.00 ($94.12).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of COP stock opened at €67.50 ($79.41) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €67.01. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €59.40 ($69.88) and a 12 month high of €85.40 ($100.47). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 51.43.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Featured Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.