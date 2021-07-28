Computacenter (LON:CCC) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 2,722 ($35.56). Computacenter shares last traded at GBX 2,680 ($35.01), with a volume of 135,900 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Computacenter alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,635.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.79.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Recommended Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.