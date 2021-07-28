Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 5.7%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price was up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.35 and last traded at $6.33. Approximately 44,681 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,848,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comstock Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.73.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRK. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Comstock Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,408,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,258 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,265,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,330 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,149,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Comstock Resources by 761.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 969,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 857,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

About Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.