Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler Sells 33,803 Shares

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Colleen Batcheler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

On Wednesday, July 21st, Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of Conagra Brands stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.22. 2,754,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,655,391. The company has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $39.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

A number of research firms recently commented on CAG. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. assumed coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 27.6% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 72,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 84,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.