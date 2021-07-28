Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Construction Partners Inc. is an infrastructure and road construction company. It provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. The company’s services include construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports and commercial and residential sites. Construction Partners Inc. is based in Alabama, United States. “

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

ROAD opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.05. Construction Partners has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $36.58.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Construction Partners will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Construction Partners news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 15,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $504,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 11,550 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Construction Partners by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.