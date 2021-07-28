Contrasting BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) & Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS)

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) and BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

46.0% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of BKF Capital Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BKF Capital Group has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cohen & Steers and BKF Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $427.54 million 9.30 $76.58 million $2.57 32.05 BKF Capital Group N/A N/A -$110,000.00 N/A N/A

Cohen & Steers has higher revenue and earnings than BKF Capital Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cohen & Steers and BKF Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 0 0 2 0 3.00 BKF Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus price target of $79.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Cohen & Steers’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cohen & Steers is more favorable than BKF Capital Group.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and BKF Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 24.70% 77.22% 42.88% BKF Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cohen & Steers beats BKF Capital Group on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a holding company which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds. The company was founded by Martin Cohen and Robert Hamilton Steers in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About BKF Capital Group

BKF Capital Group, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to operate as an investment banking company focusing on capital raising, and M&A advisory services. Previously, it was operated in the investment advisory and asset management business. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

